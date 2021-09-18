OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $119.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.19. 269,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,358. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

