Glenview Trust Co Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after purchasing an additional 557,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,577,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after buying an additional 84,582 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,341,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,971. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

