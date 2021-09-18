Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $23.24 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. 11,341,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,971. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

