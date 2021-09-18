Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Danakali stock remained flat at $$0.31 on Friday. 32,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,199. Danakali has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.
About Danakali
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.