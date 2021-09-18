Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Danakali stock remained flat at $$0.31 on Friday. 32,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,199. Danakali has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

About Danakali

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

