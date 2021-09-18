Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

SFRRF remained flat at $$4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. Sandfire Resources has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th.

Sandfire Resources Ltd. engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver. It operates through the following segments: DeGrussa Mine, Exploration and Evaluation, and Other Activities. The DeGrussa Mine segment consists of the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in Bryah Basub mineral province of Western Australia.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.