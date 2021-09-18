Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Grows By 86.9%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

SKHSY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. 32,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,805. Sekisui House has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

