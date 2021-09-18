Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $83.11. 2,147,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,253. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.