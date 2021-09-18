Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,362 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $109,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.63 on Friday, hitting $276.34. 8,117,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.