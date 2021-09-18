DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.88.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DISH Network by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.