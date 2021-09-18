Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of CHK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,431,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $65.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,377,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $3,463,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $1,723,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $124,491,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

