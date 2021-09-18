Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $8.17 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.04. 5,529,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,819. The stock has a market cap of $338.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

