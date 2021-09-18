People s United Financial Inc. Sells 10,599 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NKE stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.42. 7,947,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,051. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

