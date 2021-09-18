BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0018

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $121,918.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00132444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

