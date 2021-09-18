Verasity (VRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $160.54 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $160.54 million and approximately $34.41 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00124647 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

