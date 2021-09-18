$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. 310,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

