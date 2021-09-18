Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $333,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,315 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,411. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.88. 4,178,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average of $140.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

