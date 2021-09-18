Mission Wealth Management LP Has $415,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.46 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.96.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.