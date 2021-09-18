Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $314,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TIAA Kaspick LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,281. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.54. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

