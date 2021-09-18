Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medacta Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of MEDGF remained flat at $$123.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.50. Medacta Group has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $123.50.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

