Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS KYOCY traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. Kyocera has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $69.67.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Research analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kyocera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.