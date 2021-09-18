Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 548,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $87,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

NYSE CB traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $180.55. 5,419,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

