Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 110,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,140. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 833,279 shares of company stock worth $117,165,467. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.