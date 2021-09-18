Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is Tobam’s 4th Largest Position

Tobam cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,246 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 2.5% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $61,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $513.31 and a 200-day moving average of $447.10. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.39.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

