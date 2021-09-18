Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.75 ($2.18).

SNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

LON SNR traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 159.20 ($2.08). The company had a trading volume of 1,042,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £667.71 million and a PE ratio of -22.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.57. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

