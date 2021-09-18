Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 588,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,961,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.30. The company had a trading volume of 822,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,148. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

