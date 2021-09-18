Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,360,000 after buying an additional 329,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 935,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,591,000 after buying an additional 328,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

