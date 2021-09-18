Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 123,973 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.11% of American Express worth $147,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.92. 6,395,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.52. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

