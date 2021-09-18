Nikulski Financial Inc. Invests $211,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $80.50. 37,070,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,508,962. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

