Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 18,685 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,685 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,787.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $95,000.

PGX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,418. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

