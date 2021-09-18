Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $550,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Amazon.com comprises about 4.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

Shares of AMZN traded down $25.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,462.52. 4,614,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,853. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,445.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,338.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

