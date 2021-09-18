AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 2,908 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $362,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

GOOGL stock traded down $56.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,816.00. 2,667,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,105. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,742.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,439.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.