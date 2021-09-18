Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Down 61.1% in August

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,047,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,112. Mitesco has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

