Short Interest in Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Declines By 62.0%

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the August 15th total of 859,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 251.2 days.

NICMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised shares of Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:NICMF remained flat at $$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nickel Mines has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

