Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Declines By 62.6%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the August 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNNF remained flat at $$27.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 205. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.