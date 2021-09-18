Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,837,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598,738 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $217,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.53.

NYSE DFS traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

