Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sell Rating for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BB. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.58.

BB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,477,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,828,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

