Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases 5,931 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,804,000 after purchasing an additional 237,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,435. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

