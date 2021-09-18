Bluesphere Advisors LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.0% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,258,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

