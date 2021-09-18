Bluesphere Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $106.40. 6,964,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,861. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.61.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.