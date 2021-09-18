Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $310.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $310.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,258.31 or 1.00031732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00082640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.54 or 0.00832329 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.92 or 0.00418544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00300088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002055 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00067083 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,300,062 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.