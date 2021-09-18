PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce $316.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.60 million to $319.70 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $289.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACW. Wedbush lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. 1,940,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

