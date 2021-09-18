Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $987.99 million to $1.04 billion. Paychex posted sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,256,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,504. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.69. Paychex has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

