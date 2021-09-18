Brokerages Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) PT at $78.75

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,208,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.