Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,411,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,648,422 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $50,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 459,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 111,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 314.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 503,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 382,170 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 76,337,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,715,938. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

