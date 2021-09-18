PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 3,010 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,355 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,361,411. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $133.88. 4,178,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

