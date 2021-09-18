Tobam Sells 54,929 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 40.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,929 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,466,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Marriott International by 160.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after purchasing an additional 253,551 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

MAR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.90. 2,649,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,126. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

