Tobam Acquires 16,778 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tobam raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $190.03. 4,505,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,323. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.