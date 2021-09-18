Tobam Boosts Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Tobam raised its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,521 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.19% of Vipshop worth $26,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 467,295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,916,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,686,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

Vipshop stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,811,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,761,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.