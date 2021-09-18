Tobam Acquires 100,574 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 1,578.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,574 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Novavax were worth $22,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,137,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,639. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total value of $1,239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,619 shares of company stock valued at $18,481,649 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

