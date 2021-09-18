Waifu Token 1-Day Volume Tops $2,669.00 (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Waifu Token coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Waifu Token has a market cap of $4.62 million and $2,669.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00175241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07166053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,296.96 or 0.99870643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00847550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,645,443 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Waifu Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waifu Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waifu Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

